Everything you need to know for Joe Pyfer vs. Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 287

Joe Pyfer and Gerald Meerschaert fight at middleweight on the early preliminary card of UFC 287 on Saturday, April 8. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By Mike Turay

MMA: SEP 16 UFC Fight Night - Vegas 60 Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC 287’s preliminary card features a middleweight showdown between Joe Pyfer and Gerald Meerschaert taking place at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL. This part of the card is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN/ESPN+. A middleweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will close out the card.

Pyfer (10-2) is a knockout machine, who enters this bout on a three fight winning streak. His latest win, was a first round knockout of Alen Amedovski last September. Pfyer has five first round knockout wins and boasts a striking accuracy of 44%. He is looking to continue his streak, this time making an appearance on his first PPV card.

Meerschaert (35-15) is a seasoned UFC veteran who has won four of his last five bouts. In his latest bout he defeated Bruno Silva via third round submission last August. Meerschaert is a skilled grappler who has won a total of 27 fights by submissions. This weekend he looks to add another one to his resume.

How to watch Joe Pyfer vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Date: Saturday, April 8
Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Pyfer: -180
Meerschaert: +155

Splits: 81% of handle, 69% of bets on Pyfer

This is a real fun matchup as you have a strong striker looking to deliver a knockout on the opposite side of an experienced grappler who likes to win by submission. Meerschaert is a respectable +155 on the moneyline for a reason, but his chin is going to be put to the test in this one. Take Pyfer to win and by knockout, which has carries odds of -105.

