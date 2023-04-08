Everything you need to know for Joe Pyfer vs. Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 287

UFC 287’s preliminary card features a middleweight showdown between Joe Pyfer and Gerald Meerschaert taking place at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL. This part of the card is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN/ESPN+. A middleweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will close out the card.

Pyfer (10-2) is a knockout machine, who enters this bout on a three fight winning streak. His latest win, was a first round knockout of Alen Amedovski last September. Pfyer has five first round knockout wins and boasts a striking accuracy of 44%. He is looking to continue his streak, this time making an appearance on his first PPV card.

Meerschaert (35-15) is a seasoned UFC veteran who has won four of his last five bouts. In his latest bout he defeated Bruno Silva via third round submission last August. Meerschaert is a skilled grappler who has won a total of 27 fights by submissions. This weekend he looks to add another one to his resume.

How to watch Joe Pyfer vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Date: Saturday, April 8

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Pyfer: -180

Meerschaert: +155

Splits: 81% of handle, 69% of bets on Pyfer

This is a real fun matchup as you have a strong striker looking to deliver a knockout on the opposite side of an experienced grappler who likes to win by submission. Meerschaert is a respectable +155 on the moneyline for a reason, but his chin is going to be put to the test in this one. Take Pyfer to win and by knockout, which has carries odds of -105.