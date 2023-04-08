 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know for Loopy Godinez vs. Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 287

Loopy Godinez and Cynthia Calvillo fight at women’s strawweight on the early preliminary card of UFC 287 on Saturday, April 8. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By Mike Turay

UFC 274: Carnelossi v Godinez Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 287’s early preliminary card includes a women’s strawweight bout between Loopy Godinez and Cynthia Calvillo taking place at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL. This part of the card is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. A middleweight title fight showdown between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will close out the card.

Godinez (8-3) enters this fight coming off a loss to Angela Hill by way of unanimous decision last August. Despite going 2-2 over her last four bouts, Godinez is still a capable striker who can go the distance. 6 of her 8 wins have come by decision. With a 48% significant strike accuracy, Godinez can throw punches at a solid rate.

Calvillo (9-5-1) comes into this bout reeling, dropping her last four fights after a 9-1-1 start to her career. Her last fight was a tough outcome, losing a split decision to Nina Nunes last August. She has had an up and down career, as back in 2017 she defeated Joanne Wood seemingly an ideal kickstart for a young fighter. However, recently, she has encountered bad TKO losses to Andrea Lee and Jessica Andrade

How to watch Loopy Godinez vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Date: Saturday, April 8
Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Godinez: -275
Calvillo: +230

Splits: 67% of handle, 75% of bets on Godinez

This is a tough spot for Calvillo, she is desperate to get back in the win column, but Godinez is the better fighter in this one. Take Godinez on the money-line and if Calvillo fails to keep her guard up, Godinez could work up a lot of punches, her to win by decision has odds of -135.

