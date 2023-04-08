Everything you need to know for Loopy Godinez vs. Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 287

UFC 287’s early preliminary card includes a women’s strawweight bout between Loopy Godinez and Cynthia Calvillo taking place at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL. This part of the card is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. A middleweight title fight showdown between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will close out the card.

Godinez (8-3) enters this fight coming off a loss to Angela Hill by way of unanimous decision last August. Despite going 2-2 over her last four bouts, Godinez is still a capable striker who can go the distance. 6 of her 8 wins have come by decision. With a 48% significant strike accuracy, Godinez can throw punches at a solid rate.

Calvillo (9-5-1) comes into this bout reeling, dropping her last four fights after a 9-1-1 start to her career. Her last fight was a tough outcome, losing a split decision to Nina Nunes last August. She has had an up and down career, as back in 2017 she defeated Joanne Wood seemingly an ideal kickstart for a young fighter. However, recently, she has encountered bad TKO losses to Andrea Lee and Jessica Andrade

How to watch Loopy Godinez vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Date: Saturday, April 8

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Godinez: -275

Calvillo: +230

Splits: 67% of handle, 75% of bets on Godinez

This is a tough spot for Calvillo, she is desperate to get back in the win column, but Godinez is the better fighter in this one. Take Godinez on the money-line and if Calvillo fails to keep her guard up, Godinez could work up a lot of punches, her to win by decision has odds of -135.