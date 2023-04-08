Everything you need to know for Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden at UFC 287

UFC 287’s early preliminary card keeps rolling as Ignacio Bahamondes and Trey Ogden fight at catchweight. The bout is set to take place at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL. This part of the card is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. A middleweight matchup between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title will close out the card.

Bahamondes (13-4) is a versatile fighter, who has won his last two fights. In his last appearance he earned his first submission win over Rong Zhu with a third round guillotine choke. With a 47% striking accuracy, nine of his 13 wins have come by knockout. This weekend he looks to boost his winning streak to three.

Ogden (16-5) enters this bout after scoring his first UFC win last September by way of decision over Daniel Zellhuber. Ogden has won 11 of his 16 fights by submission and has demonstrated a 43% striking accuracy so far in his career. He has won four of his last five, his last blemish a split decision loss to Jordan Leavitt.

How to watch Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden

Date: Saturday, April 8

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Bahamondes: -345

Ogden: +285

Splits: 62% of handle, 87% of bets on Bahamondes

This is a good matchup for the early prelims, as both fighters come in with an acquired skillset. Bahamondes, however, is a big favorite and largely in part to his ability to win in many ways. His last fight was his first submission win, but his strikes are deadly and lean toward him to take this on the money-line. Odds for Bahamondes by KO are +150 as well.