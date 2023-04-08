Everything you need to know for Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia at UFC 287

UFC 287’s early preliminary card includes a featherweight bout between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Steve Garcia taking place at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL. This part of the card is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. A middleweight title fight showdown between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will close out the card.

Nuerdanbieke (39-10) has plenty of experience in the octagon and has won his last three fights. In his most recent bout he won via an impressive first round TKO over Darrick Minner last November. Winning five of his last six, “Wolverine” is looking to make his win total 40.

Garcia (13-5) is a solid southpaw fighter, who has a 57% striking accuracy thus far in his career. Garcia lost his last fight via first round TKO to Chase Hooper last October. Overall, he has gone 2-2 over his last four. He looks to get back on track and earn a win.

How to watch Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia

Date: Saturday, April 8

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Nuerdanbieke: -190

Garcia: +160

Splits: 60% of handle, 72% of bets on Nuerdanbieke

This seems like a matchup of a seasoned veteran and young prospect based on the records alone, but ironically Nuerdanbieke is two years younger than Garcia. With nearly 40 professional fights under his belt, Nuerdanbieke has seen many type of fighters. Garcia is a southpaw, but that won’t be any trouble for him. Lean toward Nuerdanbieke on the money-line.