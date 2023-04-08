Everything you need to know for Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes at UFC 287

Jaqueline Amorium and Sam Hughes will meet in the early preliminary round of UFC 287 from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8. The women’s strawweight bout will be part of the preliminary round leading up to the main card that’s headlined by Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

Amorium is undefeated through six fights, and her last fight came in LFA 142 against Ashley Nichols in September. This will be her debut in the UFC, while Hughes will enter this fight with a 7-5 record. She lost to Piera Rodriguez via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night in October as she looks to get back on track.

How to watch Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes

Date: Saturday, April 8

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Amorim: -265

Hughes: +225

Splits: 79% of handle, 80% of bets on Amorim

Bettors and oddsmakers are all over Amorim to pick up a victory in her first ever UFC fight against Hughes, who began her UFC career in late 2020. Amorim is among the biggest favorite in fights at UFC 287, and not many are expecting an upset with Hughes picking up a win on Saturday night in Miami.