Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Alex Pereira-Israel Adesanya 2 at UFC 287

The main event for UFC 287 features a title fight showdown, as Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya are set to fight for the UFC middleweight title. The fight will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida as the main card will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Adesanya (23-2) has captivated the sport and middleweight division as of late, with his versatile fighting style. He enters this fight with revenge on his mind, falling to Pereira by way of a 5th round TKO in their last meeting at UFC 281. The “Last Style Bender” looks to avenge this loss and recapture the middleweight championship he previously held.

Pereira (7-1) is a talented kickboxer and striker who shocked the UFC world last November, stunning Adesanya late with a flurry of punches en route to winning the middleweight title. This is nothing new for Pereira as his rivalry with Adesanya stems all the way back to their meetings in the kickboxing ring. This weekend he looks to retain his title and seemingly become the new face of the UFC middleweight division.

Adesanya is favored to win in this bout with -140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, as title holder Pereira checks in as a +120 underdog.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

