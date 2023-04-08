Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Raul Rosas Jr.-Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287

The main card for UFC 287 kicks off with Raul Rosas Jr. and Christian Rodriguez facing off in a battle of young bantamweights. The fight will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida as the main card will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Rosas Jr. (7-0) has burst onto the UFC scene after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last September. In his debut, he made easy work of Jay Perrin, getting the first-round submission win at UFC 282 last December. The 18-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best young prospects right now and he gets his shot at his first UFC main card this weekend.

Rodriguez (8-1) is also a DWCS alumni, making his UFC debut last February. Despite losing his first fight in the promotion to Jonathan Pearce, he rebounded well, earning a submission win over Joshua Weems last October. Half of his wins have come by submission, as he comes into this fight with an upset on his mind.

Rosas Jr. is favored to win in this bout with -240 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rodriguez carries +200 underdog odds.

