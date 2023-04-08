Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Kevin Holland-Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 287

The main card for UFC 287 features a welterweight showdown between Kevin Holland and Santiago Ponzinibbio. The fight will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida as the main card will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Holland (23-9) enters this fight on a losing streak, dropping back to back bouts. Both losses did not reach the final bell as he was defeated by Stephen Thompson by way of TKO and loss by submission to Khamzat Chimaev. However, he started 2022 very strong, earning wins over Charles Oliveira and Tim Means.

Ponzinibbio (29-6) is a forceful striker, as 16 of his 29 wins have come by knockout. In his last bout he stopped Alex Morono in the third round with a series of punches getting the TKO win at UFC 282. We’ll see what he has in store this weekend.

Holland is favored to win in this bout with -240 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ponzinibbio carries +210 underdog odds.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD