Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Rob Font-Adrian Yanez at UFC 287

The main card for UFC 287 keeps rolling with a top ranked bantamweight matchup between #6 Rob Font and #12 Adrian Yanez. The fight will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida as the main card will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Font (19-6) is looking to get back on track, after losing back to back fights to Marlon Vera and Jose Aldo. This will be his first fight in 2023, as the 35-year-old returns to the octagon with a solidified top 10 ranking in the bantamweight division.

Yanez (16-3) has been on fire, winning five in a row at the UFC level as he is quickly ascending up the bantamweight ranks. He’s got the total package, a sound boxer, along with strong jiu-jitsu and wrestling skills. In his last fight he finished Tony Kelley in the first round with a flurry of punches earning the TKO victory.

Yanez is favored to win in this bout with -180 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Font carries +155 odds as an underdog.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

