Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Gilbert Burns-Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287

The main card for UFC 287 features a welterweight battle, as #5 Gilbert Burns and #11 Jorge Masvidal are set to face-off in the co-main event. The fight will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida as the main card will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Burns (21-5) is looking to re-enter the welterweight contender conversation. In his last bout, he defeated Neil Magny with an impressive arm-triangle choke in the first round at UFC 283. Burns has victories over Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, and Gunnar Nelson, but has struggled with more established names like Usman and Chimaev. He’ll look to land a signature victory this weekend.

Masvidal (35-16) gets a chance to pull off the upset in front of his hometown Miami fans. “Gamebred” has hit a rough patch of late dropping his last three fights, two to Kamaru Usman and most recently an unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272 last May. He is sure to have some tricks up his sleeve and given his body of work, can never be counted out in the octagon.

Burns is favored to win in this bout with -450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Masvidal carries +360 odds as a hefty underdog.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

