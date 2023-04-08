Full list of winners, stoppages from UFC 287 on Saturday, April 8 [VIDEO]

UFC 287 will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8. The main event will be a rematch for the UFC Middleweight Championship as Israel ’The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya (23-2) faces off with Alex ’Poatan’ Pereira (7-1).

The event will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. The early prelims will begin at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and feature four fights. The prelims get started at 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+ with four fights. The main card is tentatively scheduled to start at 10 p.m. and will only be available on ESPN+ PPV.

The main card features a battle between two ranked welterweights, as #5 Gilbert Burns and #11 Jorge Masvidal face off in the co-main event. The main event will feature a showdown between Pereira and Adesanya with the middleweight title on the line.

Burns (21-5) is a -450 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Masvidal (35-16) is a +360 underdog. Burns is coming off a first round submission victory over Neil Magny this past January at UFC 283. Masvidal dropped his last fight against Colby Covington, by way of unanimous decision and has lost to Kamaru Usman twice prior. It’s been a rough stretch for Masvidal as he aims to get back in the win column.

Pereira is a +120 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook while Adesanya is a -140 favorite. Pereira struck gold last November after a fifth round KO of Adesanya propelled him to become middleweight champion. Adesanya now has revenge on his mind, looking to get his title back and settle the rubber match once and for all.

Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 287 card wraps up.

Main Card

Main event: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya, for UFC middleweight title

Pereira: +120

Adesanya: -140

Winning method

Pereira by KO/TKO/DQ: +200

Pereira by Submission: +2200

Pereira by Decision: +550

Draw: +5000

Adesanya by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Adesanya by Submission: +1400

Adesanya by Decision: +190

#5 Gilbert Burns vs. #11 Jorge Masvidal, welterweight

Burns: -450

Masvidal: +360

Winning method

Burns by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Burns by Submission: +225

Burns by Decision: +165

Draw: +5000

Masvidal by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Masvidal by Submission: +2800

Masvidal by Decision: +1000

#6 Rob Font vs. #12 Adrian Yanez, bantamweight

Font: +155

Yanez: -180

Winning method

Font by KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Font by Submission: +1600

Font by Decision: +275

Draw: +5000

Yanez by KO/TKO/DQ: +150

Yanez by Submission: +1000

Yanez by Decision: +275

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, welterweight

Holland: -240

Ponzinibbio: +200

Winning method

Holland by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Holland by Submission: +600

Holland by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Ponzinibbio by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Ponzinibbio by Submission: +1500

Ponzinibbio by Decision: +550

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez, bantamweight

Rosas Jr.: -240

Rodriguez: +200

Winning method

Rosas Jr. by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Rosas Jr. by Submission: +165

Rosas Jr. by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Rodriguez by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Rodriguez by Submission: +1100

Rodriguez by Decision: +400

Preliminary Card

#14 Chris Curtis vs. #15 Kelvin Gastelum, middleweight

Curtis: +120

Gastelum: -140

Winning method

Curtis by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Curtis by Submission: +2500

Curtis by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Gastelum by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Gastelum by Submission: +1000

Gastelum by Decision: +150

#10 Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. #15 Luana Pinheiro, women’s strawweight

Waterson-Gomez: +140

Pinheiro: -165

Winning method

Waterson-Gomez by KO/TKO/DQ: +2000

Waterson-Gomez by Submission: +1000

Waterson-Gomez by Decision: +180

Draw: +5000

Pinheiro by KO/TKO/DQ: +750

Pinheiro by Submission: +600

Pinheiro by Decision: +130

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer, middleweight

Meerschaert: +155

Pyfer: -180

Winning method

Meerschaert by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100

Meerschaert by Submission: +275

Meerschaert by Decision: +800

Draw: +5000

Pyfer by KO/TKO/DQ: -105

Pyfer by Submission: +650

Pyfer by Decision: +650

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman, heavyweight

Williams: -390

Sherman: +320

Winning method

Williams by KO/TKO/DQ: +175

Williams by Submission: +500

Williams by Decision: +130

Draw: +5000

Sherman by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Sherman by Submission: +2800

Sherman by Decision: +600

Early Preliminary Card

#15 Cynthia Calvillo vs. Loopy Godinez, women’s strawweight

Calvillo: -+250

Godinez: -300

Winning method

Calvillo by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600

Calvillo by Submission: +900

Calvillo by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Godinez by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Godinez by Submission: +600

Godinez by Decision: -135

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden, catchweight

Bahamondes: -365

Ogden: +300

Winning method

Bahamondes by KO/TKO/DQ: +150

Bahamondes by Submission: +700

Bahamondes by Decision: +165

Draw: +5000

Ogden by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600

Ogden by Submission: +600

Ogden by Decision: +700

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia, featherweight

Nuerdanbieke: -190

Garcia: +160

Winning method

Nuerdanbieke by KO/TKO/DQ: +140

Nuerdanbieke by Submission: +650

Nuerdanbieke by Decision: +320

Draw: +5000

Garcia by KO/TKO/DQ: +475

Garcia by Submission: +1000

Garcia by Decision: +400

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes, women’s strawweight

Amorim: -265

Hughes: +225

Winning method

Amorim by KO/TKO/DQ: +750

Amorim by Submission: +150

Amorim by Decision: +200

Draw: +5000

Hughes by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Hughes by Submission: +1300

Hughes by Decision: +380