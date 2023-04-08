Full list of winners, stoppages from UFC 287 on Saturday, April 8 [VIDEO]

UFC 287 will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8. The main event will be a rematch for the UFC Middleweight Championship as Israel ’The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya (23-2) faces off with Alex ’Poatan’ Pereira (7-1).
The event will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. The early prelims will begin at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and feature four fights. The prelims get started at 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+ with four fights. The main card is tentatively scheduled to start at 10 p.m. and will only be available on ESPN+ PPV.
The main card features a battle between two ranked welterweights, as #5 Gilbert Burns and #11 Jorge Masvidal face off in the co-main event. The main event will feature a showdown between Pereira and Adesanya with the middleweight title on the line.
Burns (21-5) is a -450 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Masvidal (35-16) is a +360 underdog. Burns is coming off a first round submission victory over Neil Magny this past January at UFC 283. Masvidal dropped his last fight against Colby Covington, by way of unanimous decision and has lost to Kamaru Usman twice prior. It’s been a rough stretch for Masvidal as he aims to get back in the win column.
Pereira is a +120 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook while Adesanya is a -140 favorite. Pereira struck gold last November after a fifth round KO of Adesanya propelled him to become middleweight champion. Adesanya now has revenge on his mind, looking to get his title back and settle the rubber match once and for all.
Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 287 card wraps up.
Main Card
Main event: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya, for UFC middleweight title
Winning method
Pereira by KO/TKO/DQ: +200
Pereira by Submission: +2200
Pereira by Decision: +550
Draw: +5000
Adesanya by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Adesanya by Submission: +1400
Adesanya by Decision: +190
#5 Gilbert Burns vs. #11 Jorge Masvidal, welterweight
Burns: -450
Masvidal: +360
Winning method
Burns by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Burns by Submission: +225
Burns by Decision: +165
Draw: +5000
Masvidal by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Masvidal by Submission: +2800
Masvidal by Decision: +1000
#6 Rob Font vs. #12 Adrian Yanez, bantamweight
Font: +155
Yanez: -180
Winning method
Font by KO/TKO/DQ: +650
Font by Submission: +1600
Font by Decision: +275
Draw: +5000
Yanez by KO/TKO/DQ: +150
Yanez by Submission: +1000
Yanez by Decision: +275
Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, welterweight
Holland: -240
Ponzinibbio: +200
Winning method
Holland by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Holland by Submission: +600
Holland by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Ponzinibbio by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Ponzinibbio by Submission: +1500
Ponzinibbio by Decision: +550
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez, bantamweight
Rosas Jr.: -240
Rodriguez: +200
Winning method
Rosas Jr. by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Rosas Jr. by Submission: +165
Rosas Jr. by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Rodriguez by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Rodriguez by Submission: +1100
Rodriguez by Decision: +400
Preliminary Card
#14 Chris Curtis vs. #15 Kelvin Gastelum, middleweight
Curtis: +120
Gastelum: -140
Winning method
Curtis by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Curtis by Submission: +2500
Curtis by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Gastelum by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Gastelum by Submission: +1000
Gastelum by Decision: +150
#10 Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. #15 Luana Pinheiro, women’s strawweight
Waterson-Gomez: +140
Pinheiro: -165
Winning method
Waterson-Gomez by KO/TKO/DQ: +2000
Waterson-Gomez by Submission: +1000
Waterson-Gomez by Decision: +180
Draw: +5000
Pinheiro by KO/TKO/DQ: +750
Pinheiro by Submission: +600
Pinheiro by Decision: +130
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer, middleweight
Meerschaert: +155
Pyfer: -180
Winning method
Meerschaert by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100
Meerschaert by Submission: +275
Meerschaert by Decision: +800
Draw: +5000
Pyfer by KO/TKO/DQ: -105
Pyfer by Submission: +650
Pyfer by Decision: +650
Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman, heavyweight
Williams: -390
Sherman: +320
Winning method
Williams by KO/TKO/DQ: +175
Williams by Submission: +500
Williams by Decision: +130
Draw: +5000
Sherman by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Sherman by Submission: +2800
Sherman by Decision: +600
Early Preliminary Card
#15 Cynthia Calvillo vs. Loopy Godinez, women’s strawweight
Calvillo: -+250
Godinez: -300
Winning method
Calvillo by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600
Calvillo by Submission: +900
Calvillo by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000
Godinez by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Godinez by Submission: +600
Godinez by Decision: -135
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden, catchweight
Bahamondes: -365
Ogden: +300
Winning method
Bahamondes by KO/TKO/DQ: +150
Bahamondes by Submission: +700
Bahamondes by Decision: +165
Draw: +5000
Ogden by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600
Ogden by Submission: +600
Ogden by Decision: +700
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia, featherweight
Nuerdanbieke: -190
Garcia: +160
Winning method
Nuerdanbieke by KO/TKO/DQ: +140
Nuerdanbieke by Submission: +650
Nuerdanbieke by Decision: +320
Draw: +5000
Garcia by KO/TKO/DQ: +475
Garcia by Submission: +1000
Garcia by Decision: +400
Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes, women’s strawweight
Amorim: -265
Hughes: +225
Winning method
Amorim by KO/TKO/DQ: +750
Amorim by Submission: +150
Amorim by Decision: +200
Draw: +5000
Hughes by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Hughes by Submission: +1300
Hughes by Decision: +380