How to watch UFC Fight Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida via live stream

The Spectrum Center in Charlotte will be the site for a showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. The fight will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC and headline a five-fight main card. There are also seven fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

Rozenstruik (13-4) will enter the octagon for the first time this year looking to gain his second win in a row. The last time we saw the heavyweight fighter, he defeated Chris Daukaus via KO just seconds into the fight. He started his UFC career 4-0 but has gone 3-4 since. Rozenstruik is currently ranked No. 9 in the heavyweight division but has yet to earn himself a title opportunity. If he wants a chance at the heavyweight title, he will need to rip off an impressive stretch with a few upsets along the way.

Almeida (18-2) has been red hot since joining the UFC in 2022. He won his bout in the Dana White contender series in 2021 to earn this opportunity. He has been fairly dominant thus far, as no fight has gone the distance. All of his wins have come via submission or KO. Almeida will have a tough test this weekend, but he has passed each one thus far with flying colors.

Almeida is an early betting favorite at -490 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Rozenstruik is betting at +390.

UFC Fight Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.