Start time for UFC Fight Night main card on May 13

UFC Fight Night is set for Saturday, May 13, live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. The main card will have a total of five bouts on it starting at 3:00 p.m. and will air on ABC. This will be one of the few times that you get to see the UFC on national television.

Rozenstruik (13-4) and Almeida (18-2) will meet for the first time in their career. The former is the veteran between the two fighters. This will be his first time in the Octagon since December 2022, when he defeated Chris Daukaus via first-round KO. The latter is undefeated in the UFC with a 4-0 record. He is a large favorite this weekend, and if he keeps dominating, he will have no choice but to climb up the division. This will be his second time in the octagon this year and first since January.

The main event is one of two matches between ranked opponents on the main card. The other is a light heavyweight bout between No. 5 Anthony Smith and No. 7 Johnny Walker. Both fighters have been around the UFC for a while, but neither has won a title. Both guys continue to be toward the top of the light heavyweight division.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik and Alemida will get underway at 11:30 a.m. ET with seven fights on the regular preliminary card and will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 3:00 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ABC. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Rozenstruik vs. Almeida, it’s estimated that will start just after 4:00 p.m. ET.