Full card for UFC Fight Night Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

UFC Fight Night is back and set for Saturday, May 13, live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The main event of the evening will be a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. They will headline a 12-bout event that will be split between the prelims and the main card. The main card will get started at 3:00 p.m. ET and air on ABC.

Rozenstruik (13-4) is looking to get a winning streak going again. The heavyweight fighter will enter the octagon for the first time this year after defeating Chris Daukaus via first-round KO in December 2022. The heavyweight fighter started his UFC career 4-0 but is now 3-4 since suffering his first loss. Rozenstruik is currently the No. 9 ranked fighter in the heavyweight division, but a few losses may have lessened his chances at a title opportunity.

Alemida (18-2) is one of the hottest fighters in the heavyweight division. He won his bout in the Dana White contender series and has gone on to win four bouts in a row. He is currently the No. 12 ranked fighter in the division, but a win here would likely move him up even higher. Almeida has been rather dominant, he has won each bout via KO and submission. Even more impressive is that no fight has come close to going the distance. If he continues at this pace, then a title opportunity will present itself in no time.

Almeida is currently betting at -490 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rozenstruik is the underdog at +390.

UFC Fight Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida, main card, 3:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Main event: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida, Heavyweight

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida, Heavyweight No.5 Anthony Smith vs. No.7 Johnny Walker, Light Heavweight

No.15 Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Machado Garry, Welterweight

Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria, Light Heavyweight

Tim Means vs. Alex Morono, Welterweight

Preliminary card, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+