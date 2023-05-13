Everything you need to know for Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida at UFC Fight Night

UFC on ABC 4 is set to get going this weekend from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, May 13 at 3 p.m. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between top 10-ranked fighters Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker.

Rozenstruik (13-4), an exciting knockout artist, has positioned himself as a top-10 gatekeeper in the heavyweight division and now he’ll get one of his toughest tests in that role with the rising Jailton Almeida (18-2). It’s a complete clash of styles between Rozenstruik, who has a 92% knockout percentage and Almeida, who has won 60% of his fights by submission. Almeida also has a 100% finish rate. This one is scheduled for five rounds, but don’t be surprised if fireworks occur out the gate and this one ends within two rounds.

How to watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Date: Saturday, May 13

Fight time: 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Rosenstruik: +390

Almeida: -490

Splits: 85% of handle, 74% of bets on Almeida

The longer this fight goes and the more in control Almeida will likely be. Rosenstruik has to win quickly and early when he could catch Almeida with something hard out of the gate. If Almeida can get the fight to the ground, he’ll wear down Rozenstruik pretty quickly, but even if he doesn’t, he can move and land shots from the outside to keep Rozenstruik off of him. This fight is unlikely to go the distance and might not make it past round 2. Almeida by stoppage is the best bet here.