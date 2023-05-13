Everything you need to know for Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker at UFC Fight Night

UFC on ABC 4 is set to get going this weekend from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, May 13 at 3 p.m. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between top 10-ranked fighters Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker.

Two veterans square off in the octagon for a top-five ranking opportunity. Smith (36-17) had a potential look at another title shot, but a knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 ended that surge and placed Smith back as a top-five gatekeeper. Walker (20-7) has fought his way back into contention after stoppage wins against Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279 and Paul Craig at UFC 283. A win against the veteran Smith will likely put Walker in the top five and possibly in line for a title shot in early 2024.

How to watch Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Date: Saturday, May 13

Fight time: 3 p.m.

TV: ABC

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Smith: -110

Walker: -110

Splits: 46% of handle, 62% of bets on Walker

Smith already has his next fight lineup — a main event scheduled with former UFc light heavyweight champion Glover Texeira for the feature bout on UFC Fight Pass invitation. In order to get that match Smith will have to look good Saturday. Before Smith’s most recent loss, he won five in a row. He should get the decision here in a fight that works out for him on paper. Walker has hit a higher percentage of his significant stikes and is certainly ripe for a strong showing as well. Still, Smith is the veteran that knows how to get that extra level out of himself. It will be enough to win a tight split decision.