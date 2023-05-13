Everything you need to know for Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Garry at UFC Fight Night

UFC on ABC 4 is set to get going this weekend from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, May 13 at 3 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight fight between Daniel Rodriguez and Ian Garry.

Rodriguez (17-3) is looking to get back on track following a third-round submission loss to Neil Magny last November. “D-Rod” stands at 6’1” along with a 74” reach and 50% striking accuracy. Prior to that recent loss to Magny, the southpaw fighter had reeled off four straight wins. A veteran and former Dana White Contender Series alum, Rodriguez is a proven striker with experience.

Garry (11-0) has been on a tear, winning his first four fights in the UFC. The 25-year-old finished Kenan Song by way of a third-round TKO in March at UFC 285. “The Future” stands at 6’3” along with a 74” reach and 56% striking accuracy. The Ireland native has won in all of his UFC PPV appearances and looks to extend his win streak to five.

How to watch Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Garry

Date: Saturday, May 13

Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Rodriguez: +250

Garry: -300

Splits: 56% of handle, 65% of bets on Garry

Garry has shown out, accumulating a flawless record in the UFC so far and the lines display that. A little surprised to see Rodriguez at +250 as he has the power to have Garry on his heels a bit. In a fight that’ll most likely go the distance, lean toward Garry to win by decision (+130).