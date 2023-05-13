Everything you need to know for Tim Means vs. Alex Morono at UFC Fight Night

UFC on ABC 4 is set to get going this weekend from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, May 13 at 3 p.m ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight fight between Tim Means and Alex Morono.

Means (32-14-1) is on a two-fight skid, dropping two in a row including his most recent fight against Max Griffin by way of split decision. The 39-year-old stands at 6’2” along with a 75” reach and 48% striking accuracy. The New Mexico product has not won a fight since 2021 and has had a lengthy UFC tenure, making his debut back in 2014.

Morono (22-8) enters this fight after losing his last contest by way of a third-round TKO to Santiago Ponzinibbio. “Great White” stands at 5’11” has a 72” reach along with a 42% striking accuracy. Prior to that recent loss to Ponzinibbio, he had won four straight fights, including wins over Matthew Semelsberger and Donald Cerrone. The 32-year-old looks to get back in the win column.

How to watch Tim Means vs. Alex Morono

Date: Saturday, May 13

Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Means: +185

Morono: -215

Splits: 95% of handle, 83% of bets on Morono

A nice matchup between two well-established welterweights, expect Morono to earn the nod in this one. Means has had a storied career, but the mileage seems to be getting the best of him. There will be plenty of fireworks in this fight, one sure bet is for it to go the distance (-135). In the end, Morono by decision (+140) is the play.