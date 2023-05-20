How to watch UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill via live stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV will be the site for a showdown between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. The fight will be held on Saturday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card. There are also six fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN+

Dern ( 12-3) is looking to get her 2023 year off to a good start with a win against Hill. She lost her last time out against Yan Xiaonan in December 2022. She is 3-2 in her last five bouts. Dern had a four-bout winning streak going before starting to drop two recently. In her career, she has seven wins by submission with six first-round finishes.

Hill (15-12) is a seasoned vet who has had an up-and-down career. She has never been able to string together a long string of success in her time. Hill has five wins by KO, with nine wins via decision and one first-round finish. The last time she was in the octagon, Hill defeated Emily Ducote via a third unanimous decision.

Dern is an early betting favorite at -170 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Hill is betting at +140.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.