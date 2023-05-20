Start time for UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill on Saturday, May 20

UFC Fight Night is set for Saturday, May 20, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The main event will be a women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. The two fighters will meet for the first time in their careers, with them both trending in opposite direction. The main card will feature six bouts and get started at 7:00 p.m E.T and be available for streaming on ESPN+.

The main event will be the fight between ranked opponents between both cards. However, there are still five other bouts on the card to look out for. One to watch is a middleweight clash between Edmen Shahbazyan and Anthony Hernandez. Both won their most recent bout, but the latter is red hot having won three in a row, and four out of the last five. The former snapped a three-bout losing streak with his most recent win.

Hernandez (10-2-0) has only been in the UFC since 2019 but is 4-2 in that short time. Shahbazyan (12-3) is 8-3 since joining the UFC in 2018. He started his career with a four-bout winning streak prior to dropping three straight. Both guys are entering a critical part of their careers. They are climbing their way up the ladder in the division but will need a good stretch of wins with a few upsets along the way to earn a ranking. After the ranking hopefully comes the title opportunity.

UFC Fight Night will get underway at 4:00 p.m. ET with six fights on the regular preliminary card and will air on ESPN+.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 7:00 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Dern vs. Hill, it’s estimated that will start just after 9:00 p.m ET.