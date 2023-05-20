Full card for UFC Fight Night Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

UFC Fight Night is slated for Saturday, May 20, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are a total of 12 bouts on the day between the main card and prelims. The main event of the evening features a women’s strawweight clash between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. This will be the first time the two fighters have met each other in the octagon. The main card is slated to begin at 7 p.m E.T.

There is only one matchup between ranked fighters on the card, and it is No. 8 Dern (12-3) vs. No. 14 Hill ( 15-12). The latter has been around the UFC longer but has had mixed results throughout her career. She has stretches with multiple wins and losses. The one thing alluding her is the title opportunity she has not gotten. At this point, it is not likely to happen, but possible if she strings together an insane hot streak, there could be a chance. She has won two straight, and winning this week would be considered an upset.

Dern, is 3-2 in her last five bouts. This will be her first time in the octagon this year. The last time we saw her in the octagon was October 2022, when she lost to Yan Xiaonan via majority decision. Dern has seven career wins via submission and six career first-round finishes. She lands 3.02 significant strikes per minute and 36 percent of them.

UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #8 Mackenzie Dern vs. #14 Angela Hill, women’s strawweight

Emily Ducote vs. Loopy Godinez, catchweight

Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley, welterweight

Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev, lightweight

Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson, lightweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+