Everything you need to know for Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on May 20 at 7:00 pm ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a women’s strawweight fight between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between Edmen Shahbazyan and Anthony Hernandez. The event will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Dern (12-3) will enter Saturday’s contest looking to get back into the win column after suffering a loss her last time out. She lost by a majority decision to Yan Xiaonan in October 2022. Dern had won four in a row before losing two of her last three bouts. As the No. 8 ranked fighter in the division, Dern is looking for the sought-after title shot. However, she will need to pull off a few upsets along the way to get that chance.

Hill ( 15-12) will enter this one as a winner of two straight bouts. She is the underdog, but pulling off an upset won’t be impossible for her. Hill’s career has been up and down as she has had small win streaks and small losing ones as well. As a veteran, Hill has been through a lot and still has enough in the tank to give some younger opponents some trouble.

How to watch Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Date: Saturday, May 20

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Dern: -190

Hill: +160

Splits: 60% of handle, 73% of bets on Dern

Dern is the favorite right now, and the majority of the money is on her. She has seven wins in her career via submission, and she will look to go that route again. Hill has lost twice in her career via submission, but it will be hard for Dern to get on this week because the former defends against 77 percent of takedowns. With submission being Dern’s specialty, she will go at it aggressively as she lands 11 percent of the takedowns she attempts. Dern also lands 3.02 significant strikes per minute and lands 46 percent of them. It will be a tough bout for both fighters, but Dern will pull out a close one.