Everything you need to know for Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night, is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on May 6 at 7:00 p.m ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a women’s strawweight t fight between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between Edmen Shahbazyan and Anthony Hernandez. The event will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Shahbazyan (12-3) will enter this one having lost three of his last five bouts. This will be his first time in the octagon since December 2022, when he defeated Dalcha Lungiambula via second-round KO. During his career, he’s won 83 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO, and the other 16 percent being split between submission and decision.

Hernandez (10-2) is red hot right now, having won three fights in a row, and as the favorite in this one, is expected to make it four. His career started off with two losses in his first three bouts. However, he has rebounded nicely to start to climb the ladder in a tough middleweight division. Hernandez has won 47 percent of his decisions via decision and submission. This weekend’s clash will be his first time in the octagon since defeating Marc-Andre Barriault in September 2022 via third-round submission. He used the arm bar to get the victory.

How to watch Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez

Date: Saturday, May 20

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Shahbazyan: +200

Hernandez: -240

Splits: 48% of handle, 68% of bets on Hernandez

Hernandez is a pretty heavy favorite in one, and will likely get the victory. He will likely go for another submission victory or push it out for the distance. Although Shahbazyan defends against 65 percent of the takedowns that he faces, Hernandez is elite at the takedown. He lands 6.49 percent of the takedowns he attempts per 15 minutes for 64 percent. Hernandez also has the advantage in significant strikes landed with 4.02 per minute and 59 percent of those. This won’t be a lopsided affair, but if Shahbazyan is not carful he can find himself on the matt tapping out to Hernandez.