Everything you need to know for Emily Ducote vs. Loopy Godinez at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night, is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 20 at 7:00 p.m ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a women’s strawweight fight between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. Also notable on the main card is a catchweight fight between Emily Ducote and Loopy Godinez.

Ducote (12-7) is 1-1 in her short UFC career. She defeated Jesse Penne via unanimous decision for her first win but then lost to Angela Hill the same way last time around. This will be Ducote’s first time in the octagon this year as she tries to build up her stock in the catchweight division. She lands on average, 6.23 significant strikes per minute at almost a 50 percent clip.

Godinez ( 9-3) is fairly new to the UFC as well, having been around since 2021. She has a 4-3 record but has yet to get a good winning streak going. She will look to get her second win in a row this year, after defeating Cynthia Calvillo via a split decision in April. She has won 90 percent of her bouts via decisions via decision, and the other 10 percent is split between submission and KO/TKO.

How to watch Emily Ducote vs. Loopy Godinez

Date: Saturday, May 20

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Ducote: +130

Godinez: -150

Splits: 77% of handle, 38% of bets on Ducote

Despite being the betting underdog, there is some action coming in on Ducote. In her small sample size, she has done well landing 6.23 significant strikes per minute for a 49 percent clip. The even more impressive part, is that she absorbs 8.17 significant strikes per minute for a 58 percent clip. She also defended against the takedown pretty well. It is a small sample size, but even against a veteran in Hill, Ducote was able to go the distance. For Godinez, she will look to extend this fight and have it go to the distance because it’s what she does well. She will look to extend fights and make them tough on her opponents. This one will be tight, but Ducote will pull off the upset in this one.