Everything you need to know for Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a women’s strawweight fight between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight fight between Andre Fialho and Joaquin Buckley.

Buckley is the favorite in this fight, though he’s looking to avoid a third consecutive loss. In his last fight, he was defeated by Chris Curtis in December at UFC 282. Fialho also lost consecutive bouts, and his most recent defeat came against Muslim Salikhov at UFC Fight Night in November.

How to watch Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley

Date: Saturday, May 20

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Fialho: +185

Buckley: -215

Splits: 98% of handle, 76% of bets on Buckley

Bettors love Buckley in this fight with nearly all of the handle at this point. He dropped down to his original weight class for this fight after consecutive losses in the middleweight division, and the public is all over him leading up to Fight Night on Saturday.