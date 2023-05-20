Everything you need to know for Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a women’s strawweight title fight between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Maheshate and Viacheslav Borshchev.

Maheshate snapped a seven-fight winning streak at UFC Fight Night in December with a loss to Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision. Borshcev is the favorite on Saturday night but after winning four fights in a row, he lost consecutive bouts in a row.

How to watch Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Date: Saturday, May 20

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Maheshate: +140

Borshcev: -165

Splits: 74% of handle, 63% of bets on Borshchev

Plenty of money is getting bet on Borshchev, though the number of bets is fairly split. He’s been on a roll aside from his most recent bout, and bettors expect him to start a new streak on Saturday night.