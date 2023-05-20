Everything you need to know for Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a women’s strawweight bout fight between Mackenzie Dorn and Angela Hill. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Diego Ferreira and Michael Johnson.

Ferreira had a six-fight streak before three consecutive losses, and this is his first bout since December 2021. Johnson won two of his last three bouts but is a loser in 10 of his last 15 fights heading into Saturday night. In his last bout, he beat Marc Diakiese via unanimous decision in December.

How to watch Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson

Date: Saturday, May 20

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Ferreira: -155

Johnson: +135

Splits: 64% of handle, 65% of bets on Johnson

Bettors are giving Johnson a slight edge as the underdog in this spot. He fought three times since the last time Ferreira entered the octagon, and that’s likely part of the reason they’re siding with Johnson with both percentage of bets and percentage of money being placed on this fight.