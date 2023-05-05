Weigh-in live stream for UFC 288

UFC 288 gets underway Saturday at 10:00 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday. You can view both on the live stream.

The main event features Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo squaring off for the Bantamweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns battle in a welterweight clash. Cejudo enters the fight at (-125) while Sterling is sitting at (-105) courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card, ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

( C ) Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo, bantamweight title fight

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns, welterweight

Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan, women’s strawweight

Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell, featherweight

Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain, featherweight

Preliminary card, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET

Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola, lightweight

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark, light heavyweight

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya, welterweight

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba, women’s strawweight

Early preliminary card, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET