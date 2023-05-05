 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Weigh-in live stream for UFC 288

Watch the weigh-in here and we’ll update with official weights as they come in.

By DKNation Staff
Aljamain Sterling poses on the scale during the UFC 280 official weigh-in at Crowne Plaza Yas Island on October 21, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 288 gets underway Saturday at 10:00 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday. You can view both on the live stream.

The main event features Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo squaring off for the Bantamweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns battle in a welterweight clash. Cejudo enters the fight at (-125) while Sterling is sitting at (-105) courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card, ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

  • (C) Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo, bantamweight title fight
  • Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns, welterweight
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan, women’s strawweight
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell, featherweight
  • Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain, featherweight

Preliminary card, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET

  • Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola, lightweight
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark, light heavyweight
  • Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya, welterweight
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba, women’s strawweight

Early preliminary card, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET

  • Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter, heavyweight
  • Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov, middleweight
  • Rafael Estevam vs. Zhagas Zhumagulov, flyweight
  • Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribiero, middleweight
  • Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz, bantamweight

More From DraftKings Nation