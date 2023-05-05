How to watch Sterling-Cejudo weigh-in for UFC 288 via live stream

UFC 288 gets underway Saturday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The weigh-in is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. ET. You can view both on the live stream.
The main event features Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo squaring off for the bantamweight title. The co-feature of the night will see a title eliminator bout between top five welterweights Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.
There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.
Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update you with weigh-in for Sterling vs. Cejudo.
Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo weigh-in results
Main card, ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET
- (C) Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo, bantamweight title fight
- Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns, welterweight
- Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan, women’s strawweight
- Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell, featherweight
- Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain, featherweight
Preliminary card, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET
- Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola, lightweight
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark, light heavyweight
- Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya, welterweight
- Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba, women’s strawweight
Early preliminary card, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET
- Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter, heavyweight
- Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov, middleweight
- Rafael Estevam vs. Zhagas Zhumagulov, flyweight
- Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribiero, middleweight
- Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz, bantamweight