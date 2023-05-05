 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Sterling-Cejudo weigh-in for UFC 288 via live stream

We provide live streaming info and results for Sterling-Cejudo weigh-in heading into UFC 288.

MMA: MAR 03 UFC 285 Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC 288 gets underway Saturday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The weigh-in is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. ET. You can view both on the live stream.

The main event features Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo squaring off for the bantamweight title. The co-feature of the night will see a title eliminator bout between top five welterweights Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update you with weigh-in for Sterling vs. Cejudo.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo weigh-in results

Main card, ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

  • (C) Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo, bantamweight title fight
  • Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns, welterweight
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan, women’s strawweight
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell, featherweight
  • Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain, featherweight

Preliminary card, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET

  • Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola, lightweight
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark, light heavyweight
  • Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya, welterweight
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba, women’s strawweight

Early preliminary card, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET

  • Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter, heavyweight
  • Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov, middleweight
  • Rafael Estevam vs. Zhagas Zhumagulov, flyweight
  • Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribiero, middleweight
  • Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz, bantamweight

