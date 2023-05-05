How to watch Muhammad-Burns weigh-in for UFC 288 via live stream

UFC 288 gets underway Saturday, May 6 at 10:00 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The weigh-in is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on May 5. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.
The main event features Aljamain Sterling and Cejudo squaring off for the bantamweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns battle in a middleweight class.
There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.
Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update you with the weigh-in for Muhammad vs. Cejudo.
Belal Muhammad vs. Henry Cejudo weigh-in results
Main card
- (C) Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo, bantamweight title fight
- Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns, welterweight
- No.4 Jessica Andrade vs. No. 6 Xionan Yan, Women’s Strawweight
- No. 10 Movsar Evloev vs. No. 11 Bryce Mitchell, Featherweight
- Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain, Featherweight
Preliminary card
- No. 14 Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola, Lightweight
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark, Light Heavyweight
- Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya, Welterweight
- No.5 Marina Rodriguez vs. No.9 Virna Jandiroba, Women’s Strawweight
Early preliminary card
- Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter, heavyweight
- Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov, Middleweight
- Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov, flyweight
- Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro, Middleweight
- Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz