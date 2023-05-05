 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Muhammad-Burns weigh-in for UFC 288 via live stream

We provide live streaming info and results for Muhammad-Burns weigh-in heading into UFC 288.

MMA: UFC 280-Muhammad vs Brady Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 288 gets underway Saturday, May 6 at 10:00 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The weigh-in is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on May 5. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Aljamain Sterling and Cejudo squaring off for the bantamweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns battle in a middleweight class.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here's a look at the full card.

Belal Muhammad vs. Henry Cejudo weigh-in results

Main card

  • (C) Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo, bantamweight title fight
  • Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns, welterweight
  • No.4 Jessica Andrade vs. No. 6 Xionan Yan, Women’s Strawweight
  • No. 10 Movsar Evloev vs. No. 11 Bryce Mitchell, Featherweight
  • Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain, Featherweight

Preliminary card

  • No. 14 Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola, Lightweight
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark, Light Heavyweight
  • Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya, Welterweight
  • No.5 Marina Rodriguez vs. No.9 Virna Jandiroba, Women’s Strawweight

Early preliminary card

  • Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter, heavyweight
  • Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov, Middleweight
  • Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov, flyweight
  • Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro, Middleweight
  • Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz

