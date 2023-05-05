How to watch Muhammad-Burns weigh-in for UFC 288 via live stream

UFC 288 gets underway Saturday, May 6 at 10:00 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The weigh-in is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on May 5. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Aljamain Sterling and Cejudo squaring off for the bantamweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns battle in a middleweight class.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update you with the weigh-in for Muhammad vs. Cejudo.

Belal Muhammad vs. Henry Cejudo weigh-in results

Main card

( C ) Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo, bantamweight title fight

No.4 Jessica Andrade vs. No. 6 Xionan Yan, Women’s Strawweight

No. 10 Movsar Evloev vs. No. 11 Bryce Mitchell, Featherweight

Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain, Featherweight

Preliminary card

No. 14 Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola, Lightweight

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark, Light Heavyweight

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya, Welterweight

No.5 Marina Rodriguez vs. No.9 Virna Jandiroba, Women’s Strawweight

Early preliminary card