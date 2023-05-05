How to watch Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 via live stream

UFC 288 will be taking place this weekend in Newark, New Jersey, from the Prudential Center. The five-bout main card gets started at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6 and will be highlighted by Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Aside from the main event, one bout to look out for is a welterweight class between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns.

Burns is currently the betting favorite at -125. Muhammed is the short underdog at +105. All off are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 4 Muhammed (23-0) and No. 5 Burns (22-5) will meet each other in octagon for the first time in their respective careers. Both fighters got a win in their last bout, but the latter is red hot right now, having won four in a row and looking to add a fifth. While the former will be in the octagon for the third time this year already. The last time we saw him, he sent Jorge Masvidal off into the sunset with a loss. This battle could the winner with a possible title shot somewhere down the line soon.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6:00 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. The main card for UFC 288 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.