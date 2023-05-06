How to watch UFC 288 on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 288 is set to get going this weekend from the Prudential Center on Saturday, May 6. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight title bout between Alajamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The main event of the evening features a bantamweight title fight between two champions. Cejudo held the title in 2020 but decided to retire, so it left the title vacant. Sterling would win the title in less than a year and has successfully defended it three times. However, a win here would give him his most successful and impressive title defense during his run. There will be some rust for the former champ to shake off in his return, so Sterling may look to take advantage of that and try to be more aggressive than normal early on.

Aside from the main event, there are three bouts that feature ranked opponents. No. 4 Belal Muhammad vs. No.5 Gilbert Burns (welterweight), No. 4 Jessica Andrade and Xiaonan Yan (women’s strawweight,) and No. 10 Movsar Evloev and No.11 Bryce Mitchell (featherweight).

The early prelims will start at 6 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET with the Sterling -Cejudo fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 288 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC XXX will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The five-fight preliminary card for UFC 288 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.