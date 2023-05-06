How to watch Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 via live stream

UFC 288 will be taking place this weekend in New Jersey live from the Prudential Center. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6, and will be highlighted by a UFC bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo.

The primary co-feature bouts are a title eliminator between top five welterweights Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad and a woman’s strawweight title eliminator between former champion Jessica Andrade and Yan Xiaonan.

Sterling (22-3) will be making the third defense of his title. He won the title from Petr Yan at UFC 259 after Yan delivered an illegal knee to Sterling’s face while he was down. The rematch with Yan was signed for UFC 273 and Sterling used smart grappling and timely striking to take a split decision from Yan. He followed that up with a TKO win over T.J. Dillashaw.

Cejudo (18-2) is a former Olympic Gold Medalist in freestyle wrestling, winning the 55 kilograms division in 2008. He won the flyweight title in an upset of Demetrious Johnson on UFC 227 and made a successful defense against Dillashaw before deciding to move up to bantamweight and take on that division’s champion Marlon Moraes. Cejudo stopped Moraes by TKO in the third round at UFC 238 to hold titles at both divisions. He finished Dominic Cruz at UFC 249 in the second round and retired shortly thereafter. Now he returns to the octagon after a three-year layoff.

FIGHT ODDS INFO (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Cejudo is a slight favorite at -115 and Sterling is the underdog at -105.

Burns is a -125 favorite over Muhammad, who is betting at +105.

Andrade is a -190 favorite over Xiaonnan, who is currently betting at +160.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 a.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass, followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN+. The main card for UFC 288 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.