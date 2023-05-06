How did Belal Muhammad do in his last fight?

UFC 288 is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey The 14-bout event will be headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Another bout to look out for on the night is a welterweight clash between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns. The main card will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET and be available on ESPN+.

Muhammad (22-3) is riding a four-bout winning streak as he heads into this matchup against Burns. He has won eight of his last nine, dating back to 2019. The one blemish on his record is a no-contest in 2021 against current welterweight champion Leon Edwards. The last time he was in the octagon was in October 2022, when he defeated Sean Brady in a second-round KO. Muhammad dominated that one, landing 39 percent of his significant strikes. He landed 98 percent of his shots from a distance.

Before his last bout, the previous five wins had come via unanimous decision, which is how 71 percent of his wins come by. He’s able to do that by extending out fights. He lands 4.47 significant strikes per minute for 42 percent of them. He defends against 58 percent of them. His most impressive stat may be the fact that he defends against 92 percent of the takedowns that he faces. Mohammed lands 35 percent of his takedowns. This shows he can extend his bouts. He doesn’t do a lot to land knockouts and submissions but is a solid fighter who can do both occasionally.