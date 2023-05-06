How did Gilbert Burns do in his last fight?

UFC 288 will take place on Saturday, May 6, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The early prelims get underway at 6 p.m. ET, but the main card is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET. The main event for the bantamweight title between the champ Aljamain Sterling and the challenger Henry Cejudo highlights the PPV. The penultimate match of the night will see #4 Belal Muhammad taking on #5 Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout.

Burns enters with a career 22-5 record, including a 15-5 record since joining the UFC. His lone title opportunity came in February 2021 when he was riding a six-match win streak. Burns took on Kamaru Usman but was unfortunately knocked out at the beginning of the third round. Since then, he has gone 3-1 in his fights.

Burns picked up a unanimous decision victory against Stephen Thompson in July 2021. He was then on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Khamzat Chimaev in April 2022. Burns took some time off to train and didn’t fight again until January of this year. He pulled off an impressive first-round submission over Neil Magny via an Arm triangle. Burns then tallied a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal on April 8 that showed the age of Masvidal.

Burns was reportedly promised a title fight by Dana White, but there is a problem. The welterweight champ Leon Edwards is reportedly hurt and has said that he won’t fight until October. UFC had an opening when Charles Oliveira pulled out of the PPV, and Burns stepped in, accepting a fight against Muhammad. The hope of the two fighters is that the winner will have a future title shot, but that hasn’t been confirmed.