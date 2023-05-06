What time does Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns start at UFC 288?

UFC 288 kicks off with a 14-fight card that is culminated by Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo. The event will take place live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Aside from the main event one bout to look out for will be Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns.

Muhammad (22-3) has won eight of his last nine bouts dating back to 2019. The blemish came in 2021 in a no-contest against Leon Edwards. He has yet to earn a title opportunity, but he is rising fast and should get one soon. This will be his first time in the octagon this year, but he should be prepared to go against his opponent. Burns will fight for the third time this year after winning the previous two. He hasn’t lost in over a year and is looking at his third straight bout to get a title opportunity.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10:00 pm ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The card is headlined by Sterling vs. Cejudo.

The main card gets going at 10:00 p.m, and Muhammed vs. Burns is the 13th fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around 11:30, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.