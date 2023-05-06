Everything you need to know for Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan at UFC 288

UFC 283 is set to get going this weekend from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on May 6 at 10 pm E.T. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Also notable on the main card is a women’s strawweight fight between No. 4 Jessica Andrade and No. 6 Xiaonan Yan.

Andrade (24-10) is entering this one coming off of a stunning loss at the hands of Erin Blanchfield just two months prior. The match ended via second-round submission with Blanchfield using the rear naked choke. That was just the third time that she had lost via submission his her career. Prior to the loss, she had won three straight. When looking at her 24 career wins, 38 percent have come via Ko/TKO, 33 percent via submission, and another 29 via decision.

Yan (16-3) rebounded in her last bout by defeating Mackenzie Dern via majority decision. She is 7-2 in her UFC career and her career with the two losses coming back to back in May 2021 and March 2022. She wins 53 percent of her bouts via decision and 47 percent via KO/TKO. This will be her third time fighting on the big show after normally fighting on UFC: Fight Night.

How to watch Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan

Date: Saturday, May 6

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Andrade: -190

Yan: +160

Splits: 93% of handle, 73% of bets on Fighter

Andrade is the betting favorite here, should be to win this one unless she has some hangover from the loss to Blanchfield. She lands 6.84 of her significant strikes per minute for 51 percent of them. Andrade also lands 54 percent of her takedown attempts. Yan is a strong defensive fighter, however, so Andrade will need to stretch this one out unless she can find a weak point to exploit.

One advantage Andrade has is that she defends against takedowns at an elite 73 percent clip, and Yan only lands 0.87 percent of them. She also lands 44 percent of them, which is less than Andrade.