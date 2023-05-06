Everything you need to know for Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 288

UFC 288 is set to get going this weekend from the Prudential Center in New Jersey, on Saturday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between Movsar Evloev and Diego Lopes.

Evloev (16-0) enters this fight with an undefeated record, including five straight wins under UFC contract. The Russian born fighter stands at 5’8” with a 72” reach and 46% striking accuracy. Last June he won by way of unanimous decision over Dan Ige. Evloev is a strong grappler and is content with going the distance as 9 of his 16 wins have come by decision. He looks to keep the ball rolling this weekend and take a step up in the featherweight rankings with a convincing win.

Lopes (20-5) is making his UFC debut in this one fighting out of Brazil. He stands at 5’11” along with a 72” and a 50% striking accuracy. Lopes made an appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, losing to Joanderson Brito by way of technical decision. Since this stint, he has a couple of KO wins in the Lux Fighting and Fury Fighting leagues. Now he steps in as a replacement for Bryce Mitchell, looking to pull off an upset.

How to watch Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes

Date: Saturday, May 6

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Evloev: -900

Lopes: +625

Splits: 84% of handle, 85% of bets on Evloev

This is another opportunity for Evloev to continue his dominance. Lopes is in a tough spot, replacing a fighter in just about five days notice. Although Lopes has brief UFC experience, lean toward Evloev to win this one. His grappling and striking will overwhelm Lopes.