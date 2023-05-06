Everything you need to know for Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain at UFC 288

UFC 288 is set to get going this weekend from the Prudential Center in New Jersey, on Saturday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Also notable on the main card is Kron Gracie and Charles Jourdain fighting at featherweight.

Gracie (5-1) is making his return to the octagon after a four-year layoff. He last fought Cub Swanson in October 2019 falling by way of unanimous decision. Gracie stands at 5’9” with a 70” reach and 41% striking accuracy. He is the son of well-known Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert Rickson Gracie.

Jourdain (13-2-1) enters this bout on a two-fight losing streak, dropping fights to Shane Burgos and Nathaniel Wood respectively. Jourdain stands at 5’9” with a 69” reach and a striking accuracy of 49%. Representing Canada, Jourdain opens as a -200 favorite in the fight, largely in part because he has fought 9 matches during his hiatus of Gracie.

How to watch Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Date: Saturday, May 6

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Gracie: +155

Jourdain: -180

Splits: 85% of handle, 46% of bets on Gracie

Gracie has the intrigue of many, as you never know what changes a fighter can make so many years away from the ring. All five of Gracie’s wins have come by way of submission, with four coming into the first round. Jourdain could be in trouble and something tells me Gracie will win. Take the under 2.5 rounds which has odds of -190 and lean toward Gracie to win by submission which checks in at +240.