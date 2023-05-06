Everything you need to know for Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark at UFC 288

UFC 288 is set to get going this weekend from the Prudential Center in New Jersey, on Saturday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Also notable is a preliminary card fight between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Devin Clark at light heavyweight.

Nzechukwu (11-3) has won back to back, with wins over Karl Roberson and Ion Cutelaba. Standing at 6’5” along with an 83” reach, there is no surprise Nzechukwu is a knockout maestro, as 8 of his 11 wins have come by that method of victory. The “African Savage” has a striking accuracy of 44% and will look to extend his winning streak to three.

Clark (14-7) is fresh off a win over Da Woon Jung in February by way of unanimous decision. Clark is 6’0” with a 75” reach and 55% striking accuracy. He enters this one at a bit of a crossroads, with a record just above .500 in the UFC. Clark will do all he can to slow down the southpaw striker that is Nzechukwu.

How to watch Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Date: Saturday, May 6

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Nzechukwu: -170

Clark: +145

Splits: 38% of handle, 75% of bets on Nzechukwu

Nzechukwu has a height advantage of 5 inches along with an insane 83” reach. It’s hard to not go with the hot hand here and take Nzechukwu by KO. Clark is no slouch, but take Nzechukwu as the power of the strikes he is throwing may be too much for Clark to handle. Odds for Nzechukwu to win by KO are +140, keep in mind three of Clark’s seven losses have come by this way.