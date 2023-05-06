Everything you need to know for Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya at UFC 288

UFC 288 is set to get going this weekend from the Prudential Center in New Jersey, on Saturday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Also notable is a welterweight preliminary card fight between Khaos Williams and Rolando Bedoya.

Williams (13-3) is an orthodox striker fighting out of Michigan. In his latest bout, he dropped a split decision to Randy Brown last May. Prior to losing that contest, Williams had beaten Matthew Semelsberg by decision and knocked out Miguel Baeza in the third round. Williams stands at 6’0”, has a 77” reach, and striking accuracy of 37%.

Bedoya (13-1) is making his UFC debut out of Peru, where he was on a 10-fight winning streak. At 5’11”, the “Machine” has vast experience in the Fusion Fighting Championship League, but now he gets his shot in the octagon. Bedoya will look to pull off the upset and earn a win in his debut.

How to watch Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Date: Saturday, May 6

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Williams: -320

Bedoya: +265

Splits: 85% of handle, 87% of bets on Williams

Everyone loves a Cinderella story, but the public is spot on with this one. Take Williams as while Bedoya has had success at the FFC level, a one-on-one with Khaos Williams is not exactly a welcome sight. Khaos is coming off a split-decision loss, a fight he had a case to win. I expect frustrations to boil over and for Williams to come out headhunting. A Williams KO victory carries odds of -135, lean toward it.