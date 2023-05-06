Everything you need to know for Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba at UFC 288

UFC 288 is set to get going this weekend from the Prudential Center in New Jersey, on Saturday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Also notable is a preliminary card matchup of Marina Rodriguez and Virna Jandiroba fighting at women’s strawweight.

Rodriguez (16-2-2) is coming off a third-round TKO loss to Amanda Lemos last November. Prior to that blemish, she had won five straight including wins over Xianon Yan, Mackenzie Derns, and Amanda Ribas. Standing at 5’6”, with a 65” reach and 47% striking accuracy, Rodriguez aims to keep her top-five ranking in the division steady with another win this weekend.

Jandiroba (18-3) enters this fight after defeating Angela Hill by way of unanimous decision last May. The Brazilian-born fighter has won 13 of 18 by way of submission in her career. Standing at 5’3”, along with a 64” reach and 38% striking accuracy, Jandiroba is looking to knock off a top-five strawweight at UFC 288.

How to watch Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Date: Saturday, May 6

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Rodriguez: -140

Jandiroba: +120

Splits: 64% of handle, 70% of bets on Rodriguez

In what seems like a perfect bounce-back opportunity for Rodriguez, look for Jandiroba to pull up the slight upset. Unless her grappling defense has improved Rodriguez is prone to allowing a takedown or two a round. Jandiroba is going to make this fight as ugly as possible. Her submission prowess is unmatched, lean toward Jandiroba to win and by submission. The odds for that method of victory is +450 and even if you’re not convinced Rodriguez will tap, Jandiroba by decision is +250.