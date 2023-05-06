 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of winners, stoppages from UFC 288 on Saturday, May 6

We’ll be tracking the results all night during UFC 288 from Newark on Saturday, May 6 through the main event of Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

By DKNation Staff Updated
UFC 288: Sterling v Cejudo Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 288 will take place at the Prudent Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, May 6. The main event will be a match between Aljamain Sterling (22-3) and Henry Cejudo (16-2).

The event will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. The main card is tentatively scheduled to start at 10 p.m. and will only be available on ESPN+ PPV.

The main card features a battle between Belal Muhammad (22-3) and Gilbert Burns (22-5) in the co-main event.

Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 288 card wraps up.

Main Card

Main event: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Sterling: -110
Cejudo: -110

Winning method

Sterling by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Sterling by Submission: +400
Sterling by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Cejudo by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Cejudo by Submission: +1200
Cejudo by Decision: +225

Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad

Burns: -150
Muhammad: +130

Winning method

Burns by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Burns by Submission: +450
Burns by Decision: +275
Draw: +5000
Muhammad by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Muhammad by Submission: +1400
Muhammad by Decision: +215

Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan

Andrade: -170
Yan: +145

Winning method

Andrade by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Andrade by Submission: +450
Andrade by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Yan by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000
Yan by Submission: +2000
Yan by Decision: +200

Movsar Evloev def. Diego Lopes

Evloev: -240
Lopes: +200

Winning method

Evloev by KO/TKO/DQ: +150
Evloev by Submission: +400
Evloev by Decision: +120
Draw: +5000
Lopes by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600
Lopes by Submission: +1400
Lopes by Decision: +2000

Charles Jourdain def. Kron Gracie by decision

