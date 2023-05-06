Full list of winners, stoppages from UFC 288 on Saturday, May 6

UFC 288 will take place at the Prudent Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, May 6. The main event will be a match between Aljamain Sterling (22-3) and Henry Cejudo (16-2).
The event will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. The main card is tentatively scheduled to start at 10 p.m. and will only be available on ESPN+ PPV.
The main card features a battle between Belal Muhammad (22-3) and Gilbert Burns (22-5) in the co-main event.
Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 288 card wraps up.
Main Card
Main event: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
Winning method
Sterling by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Sterling by Submission: +400
Sterling by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Cejudo by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Cejudo by Submission: +1200
Cejudo by Decision: +225
Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad
Burns: -150
Muhammad: +130
Winning method
Burns by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Burns by Submission: +450
Burns by Decision: +275
Draw: +5000
Muhammad by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Muhammad by Submission: +1400
Muhammad by Decision: +215
Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan
Andrade: -170
Yan: +145
Winning method
Andrade by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Andrade by Submission: +450
Andrade by Decision: +225
Draw: +5000
Yan by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000
Yan by Submission: +2000
Yan by Decision: +200
Movsar Evloev def. Diego Lopes
Evloev: -240
Lopes: +200
Winning method
Evloev by KO/TKO/DQ: +150
Evloev by Submission: +400
Evloev by Decision: +120
Draw: +5000
Lopes by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600
Lopes by Submission: +1400
Lopes by Decision: +2000