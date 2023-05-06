Full list of winners, stoppages from UFC 288 on Saturday, May 6

UFC 288 will take place at the Prudent Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, May 6. The main event will be a match between Aljamain Sterling (22-3) and Henry Cejudo (16-2).

The event will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. The main card is tentatively scheduled to start at 10 p.m. and will only be available on ESPN+ PPV.

The main card features a battle between Belal Muhammad (22-3) and Gilbert Burns (22-5) in the co-main event.

Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 288 card wraps up.

Main Card

Main event: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Sterling: -110

Cejudo: -110

Winning method

Sterling by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Sterling by Submission: +400

Sterling by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Cejudo by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Cejudo by Submission: +1200

Cejudo by Decision: +225

Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad

Burns: -150

Muhammad: +130

Winning method

Burns by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Burns by Submission: +450

Burns by Decision: +275

Draw: +5000

Muhammad by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Muhammad by Submission: +1400

Muhammad by Decision: +215

Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan

Andrade: -170

Yan: +145

Winning method

Andrade by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Andrade by Submission: +450

Andrade by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Yan by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Yan by Submission: +2000

Yan by Decision: +200

Movsar Evloev def. Diego Lopes

Evloev: -240

Lopes: +200

Winning method

Evloev by KO/TKO/DQ: +150

Evloev by Submission: +400

Evloev by Decision: +120

Draw: +5000

Lopes by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600

Lopes by Submission: +1400

Lopes by Decision: +2000

Charles Jourdain def. Kron Gracie by decision