Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo at UFC 288

The main event for UFC 288 features a showdown between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. The fight will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey as the main card will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Sterling (22-3) is a co-favorite at -110 to win with his opponent Cejudo (16-2) on DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo round-by-round results

Round 1: Cejudo

In a fun and chaotic first round, Cejudo was able to land a takedown of Sterling and dominated the ground until the end of the round when the champion reversed the challenger’s clench and took his back.

Sterling might’ve stolen the round at the end, but we’ll give the slight edge to the challenger.

Round 2: Sterling

In a much slower second round, Sterling’s size and reach were the difference. Cejudo's movement diminished and the champion used various kicks to keep his distance and win the round.

Round 3: Sterling

Sterling landed a takedown and dominated on the ground. The fight has slowed down considerably in Round 3, with the champion attempting multiple takedown attempts on Cejudo.

Round 4: N/A

Round 5: N/A