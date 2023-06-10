How to watch Nunes vs. Aldana at UFC 289 via live stream

UFC 289 will be taking place this weekend in Vancouver, British Columbia live from Rogers Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 10, and will be highlighted by the women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO) and Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO).

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Nunes (-320 ML) is favored to defeat Aldana (+265 ML) at UFC 289. The round total is set at 2.5 (-130/EV). In the “Method of Victory” market, “Nunes To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +100” yields the shortest odds, while “Aldana To Win By Submission +1400” reflects the longest. An outright “Draw” is priced at 50/1.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 7 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main card for UFC 289 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.