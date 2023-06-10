 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Nunes vs. Aldana at UFC 289 via live stream

We go over how to watch the Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana women’ bantamweight fight on UFC 289, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By Gabriel Santiago
UFC 288 Ceremonial Weigh-in
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 05: (L-R) Opponents Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana face off during the UFC 288 ceremonial weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 05, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 289 will be taking place this weekend in Vancouver, British Columbia live from Rogers Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 10, and will be highlighted by the women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO) and Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO).

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Nunes (-320 ML) is favored to defeat Aldana (+265 ML) at UFC 289. The round total is set at 2.5 (-130/EV). In the “Method of Victory” market, “Nunes To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +100” yields the shortest odds, while “Aldana To Win By Submission +1400” reflects the longest. An outright “Draw” is priced at 50/1.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 7 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main card for UFC 289 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

