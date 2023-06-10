What time does Nunes vs. Aldana start at UFC 289?

UFC 289 kicks off with a five-fight main card that is culminated with Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes (22-5, 13 KO) vs. Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO). The event will take place live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Two-division champion Nunes will look to defend her women’s bantamweight title against Aldana. In her last fight, Aldana scored a third-round knockout at UFC 279 against Macy Chiasson. For Nunes, she did well to avenge a recent loss in her last bout, confidently defeating Julianna Pena at UFC 277 via UD.

The main card for UFC 289 is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. Nunes-Aldana is the fifth fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around 1 a.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard and previous matches on the card.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Nunes (-320 ML) is favored to defeat Aldana (+265 ML) at UFC 289. The round total is set at 2.5 (-130/EV). In the “Method of Victory” market, “Nunes To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +100” yields the shortest odds, while “Aldana To Win By Submission +1400” reflects the longest. An outright “Draw” is priced at 50/1.