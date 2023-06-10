UFC 289: How did Amanda Nunes do in her last fight?

UFC 289 is set for this Saturday, June 10 from Rogers Arena in Canada. The main event features a showdown for the women’s bantamweight title between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. The co-main event will see a clash of top-five lightweights, Charles Oliviera and Beneil Dariush.

Nunes (22-5) is a -320 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She was set to fight Julianna Peña in a trilogy bout until a rib injury forced Peña to withdraw. Nunes now preps for Irene Aldana, a late addition to the party.

Widely considered the GOAT of women’s MMA, Nunes has seen it all on multiple levels. Her career accolades speak for themself, the first woman to ever be a two-division UFC champion along with being the only fighter to defend two UFC titles while holding both. The best pound-for-pound on the women’s roster, for Nunes the question will be, how much motivation is left in the tank for her?

Aldana comes into this bout with no real expectation and essentially nothing to lose, it’s important for Nunes to come out aggressive early to test her chin. Her greatest asset has always been her ability to win in so many ways. Look for her to also show off her range and effective punching patterns to keep Aldana busy. Of course, her grappling needs no introduction, as she has no problem landing a takedown or two.

In her last fight, she avenged a submission loss to Peña, defeating her by way of a unanimous decision. Nunes dominated all five rounds and won back her bantamweight title. With the win, she also handed Peña her first loss since 2013.