UFC 289: How did Irene Aldana do in her last fight?

UFC 289 is set for this Saturday, June 10 from Rogers Arena in Canada. The main event features a title fight for the women’s bantamweight championship between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. The co-main event will see a clash of top-five lightweights, Charles Oliviera and Beneil Dariush.

Aldana (14-6) is a +265 betting underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is a replacement for Julianna Peña, who had to withdraw from the main event due to a rib injury. Now, she has the opportunity to step into the octagon with one of the best ever and try to pull off the upset.

In a similar storyline to Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko, Aldana is the rather unknown challenger facing off against a household name in Nunes. Ironically, Aldana and Grasso each train together as teammates. However, this is a taller task due to the 135 lb. threshold and the sheer fact that Nunes is not as vulnerable to a sneak loss. This will be her first time fighting at 135 since 2019 and she must make the weight.

Aldana has had some electrifying knockouts, accumulating 8 total in her career. She was able to drop fighters like Ketlen Vera and Yana Santos. In her last bout, Aldana had one of the more unique finishes, a heel kick liver shot that stunned Macy Chiasson in the third round.

UFC 279: Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson pic.twitter.com/Z4nQri5xKE — Sodapop (@RuthlessSodapop) December 19, 2022

Nunes is no stranger to a slugfest but UFC fans can’t automatically count Aldana out come this Saturday.