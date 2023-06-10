 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Oliveira vs. Daruish at UFC 289 via live stream

We go over how to watch the Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush lightweight fight on UFC 289, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By Erik Buchinger
UFC 283: Teixeira v Hill Weigh-in Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 289 will be taking place this weekend in Vancouver, British Columbia, live from Rogers Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 10 and will be highlighted by the women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO) and Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO).

On the co-main event, it will be a lightweight title eliminator bout between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) and rising contender Beneil Daruish (22-4-1). This is rescheduled bout from UFC 288 when Oliveira had to pull out because of an injury.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Daruish (-140 moneyline) is a slight favorite over the former champion Oliveira (+120 ML) at UFC 289. The round total is set at 2.5 with the under at the short odds of -215. In Oliveira’s past 20 fights, 19 of them have ended by stoppage before the end of the third round. In the method of win, Oliveira is +300 to win by submission and Daruish is +225 to win by knockout.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. This will be followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card for UFC 289 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

More From DraftKings Nation