How to watch Oliveira vs. Daruish at UFC 289 via live stream

UFC 289 will be taking place this weekend in Vancouver, British Columbia, live from Rogers Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 10 and will be highlighted by the women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO) and Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO).

On the co-main event, it will be a lightweight title eliminator bout between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) and rising contender Beneil Daruish (22-4-1). This is rescheduled bout from UFC 288 when Oliveira had to pull out because of an injury.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Daruish (-140 moneyline) is a slight favorite over the former champion Oliveira (+120 ML) at UFC 289. The round total is set at 2.5 with the under at the short odds of -215. In Oliveira’s past 20 fights, 19 of them have ended by stoppage before the end of the third round. In the method of win, Oliveira is +300 to win by submission and Daruish is +225 to win by knockout.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. This will be followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card for UFC 289 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.