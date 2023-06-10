What time does Oliveira vs. Dariush start at UFC 289?

UFC 289 will be taking place this weekend in Vancouver, British Columbia, live from Rogers Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 10 and will be highlighted by the women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO) and Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO).

On the co-main event, it will be a lightweight title eliminator bout between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) and rising contender Beneil Daruish (22-4-1). This is rescheduled bout from UFC 288 when Oliveira had to pull out because of an injury.

Oliveira is looking to bounce back after losing the UFC lightweight championship to Islam Makhachev by submission at UFC 280. Before that ‘Do Bronx’ had a 10-fight win streak that saw him claim the championship with a stoppage victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 262.

Daruish is considered the most avoided fighter in the 155-pound division. He has won seven straight and is coming on consecutive decision wins over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280 and Tony Ferguson at UFC 262. DraftKings Sportsbook has him as a -140 favorite.

The card will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV.